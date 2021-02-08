Calendar for Monday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Texas A&M baseball team and the Brazos County A&M Club will host the ninth annual Aggie Leadoff on Saturday at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The event, which marks the unofficial start of the 2021 baseball season, starts at 10 a.m. and includes tours of Blue Bell Park, lunch, a pregame yell practice with Aggie yell leaders and a presentation by Coach Rob Childress. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children when purchased in advance. The event is a fundraiser for the Vs. Cancer Foundation. The team’s 1 p.m. intra-squad scrimmage is free and open to the public. Free parking will be available in Lot 100j. Details and tickets can be found at go.theeagle.com/leadoff.