Calendar for Monday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Texas A&M baseball team and the Brazos County A&M Club will host the ninth annual Aggie Leadoff on Saturday at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The event, which marks the unofficial start of the 2021 baseball season, starts at 10 a.m. and includes tours of Blue Bell Park, lunch, a pregame yell practice with Aggie yell leaders and a presentation by Coach Rob Childress. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children when purchased in advance. The event is a fundraiser for the Vs. Cancer Foundation. The team’s 1 p.m. intra-squad scrimmage is free and open to the public. Free parking will be available in Lot 100j. Details and tickets can be found at go.theeagle.com/leadoff.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Coffee with Kevin Brady, 1 p.m. at the Grand Star Convention Center in Plantersville, 7506 County Road 204. U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady will talk about upcoming legislation and the effect of President Joe Biden’s energy policies on local jobs. Refreshments will be provided. An RSVP is requested. go.theeagle.com/brady.
Dark matter presentation, 6 p.m. online event. Blinn College alumnus and aerospace scientist Michael Harrison will discuss dark matter during an online presentation open to the public. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. http://www.bit.ly/3nOAHA5.
Mystery Book Club, 6 p.m. online event. This month’s meeting will be about The October List by Jeffery Deaver. For an invitation, email Ashley at areed@bryantx.gov or call 784-3416.
College Station Noon Lions Club weekly meeting, noon at the Hilton College Station, 801 University Drive. Rachel Bernardo, president of the Texas A&M University Student Athletic Advisory Council, will be the speaker.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Reverence, an exhibition of 17 charcoal landscapes by Bryan artist Krislyn Koehn, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.
What Remains, through Saturday at the Horlock History Center, 1215 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. An exhibition featuring work from Ashley Andersen and Shannon Ferguson. Free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.