Calendar for Monday
EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

COVID-19 testing will be available at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, Feb. 2-4 and Feb. 9-11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments are not available.

MONDAY

EXHIBITS

Reverence, an exhibition of 17 charcoal landscapes by Bryan artist Krislyn Koehn, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.

What Remains, through Feb. 13 at the Horlock History Center, 1215 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. An exhibition featuring work from Ashley Andersen and Shannon Ferguson. Free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Live to Build a Better World: Despair, Survival, and Hope in Science Fiction’s Response to Environmental Change, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Inspiring Tails, a virtual fundraiser for the Aggieland Humane Society. The collection of stories of pets and people will be broadcast live at noon and replayed at 6 p.m. For more information or to RSVP, visit go.theeagle.com/humane.

COVID-19 TESTING

Bedias Civic Center, 3652 Main St. in Bedias. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Walk-up registration.

EXHIBITS

Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.

Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

FARMERS MARKETS

The Farmers Market at Grand Station, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Plants, organic meats, baked goods, local crafts, seasonal vegetables and more.

South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.

CLASSES

Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church is hosting an online class that covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.

