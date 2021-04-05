Calendar for Monday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Century Square and Visit College Station will host a May 15 event to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Dine Around will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m., and guests will be able to sample food, wine, beer and cocktails from 15 restaurants. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at view.ceros.com/midway/dine-around.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Celebration of life and tree dedication, 2 p.m. at the Madisonville Police Department, 210 W. Cottonwood St. in Madisonville. The event is in honor of Hector Camarillo, a Madisonville police sergeant and College Station resident who died last year at the age of 47.
COVID-19 TESTING
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Commons testing tent, 725 Mosher Lane on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.