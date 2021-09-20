Calendar for Monday

A display of vintage buttons will be at the Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station during the month of October. The display is from the collection of Texas State Button Society member Pat Clark of College Station and includes antique and vintage clothing buttons dating from the early 1800s and made from a variety of materials. The display will be available to view during regular library hours, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.