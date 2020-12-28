Calendar for Monday

TUESDAY

EVENTS

COVID-19 testing in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.

COVID-19 testing in College Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Wednesday at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.

Santa’s Wonderland, through Wednesday. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.

Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Friday. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.

Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.