Calendar for Monday

The Museum of the American GI in College Station will open its newest exhibit, “Voices from Vietnam: Stories From Those Who Served,” on Saturday, with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and admission will be free. For more information, visit americangimuseum.org.
MONDAY
EVENTS
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive. Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky will discuss the Texas Lions Camp.
Children’s storytime, 10 a.m. online event. Email Michelle at mbond@bryantx.gov for the link.
Mystery Book Club, 6 p.m. in-person and online event at the Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. The book club will be discussing “The Wrong Side of Goodbye” by Michael Connelly. Email areed@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link; no registration required for in-person attendance.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Brazos County A&M Club monthly luncheon, 11:45 a.m. at Embassy Suites, 201 University Drive in College Station. Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork will be the speaker. Tickets are $20, and the event will not be streamed online. go.theeagle.com/bcamc.
42 Tournament, 7:30 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $10 entry.
Downtown Comedy, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina Jazz Bar, 201B W. 26th St. in Bryan. Free
FARMERS MARKETS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
The Local at Lake Walk, 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center. A neighborhood artisan market with regional farmers, vendors, food trucks and music.
COVID-19 TESTING
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Postcards from the Future: Paintings of Deluge, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. An exhibit of paintings about strange weather by Mary Ciani, who taught art at Texas A&M University.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.