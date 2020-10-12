Calendar for Monday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The third annual Main Street Holiday Market will be at the Brazos County Expo Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Vendors will be offering clothing, gifts, food, handmade jewelry, home and holiday decor, soaps, candles and more. Hours on Oct. 31 are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 1 are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5, or $4 with a non-perishable food donation. Kids 12 and under get in free.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Candidates forum, 6 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan. Free and open to the public. Candidates for Bryan and College Station city council seats will discuss the issues and answer questions. Hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.

Coats for Kids coat giveaway, through Friday at the Chad Jones Law Firm from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Children must be present to receive a free coat. Masks are required. The College Station office is at 2811 Earl Rudder Freeway; meet in the tent outside the building. Details: https://bit.ly/3cCAQm0.