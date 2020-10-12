Calendar for Monday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The third annual Main Street Holiday Market will be at the Brazos County Expo Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Vendors will be offering clothing, gifts, food, handmade jewelry, home and holiday decor, soaps, candles and more. Hours on Oct. 31 are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 1 are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5, or $4 with a non-perishable food donation. Kids 12 and under get in free.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Candidates forum, 6 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan. Free and open to the public. Candidates for Bryan and College Station city council seats will discuss the issues and answer questions. Hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.
Coats for Kids coat giveaway, through Friday at the Chad Jones Law Firm from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Children must be present to receive a free coat. Masks are required. The College Station office is at 2811 Earl Rudder Freeway; meet in the tent outside the building. Details: https://bit.ly/3cCAQm0.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Coats for Kids coat giveaway, through Friday at the Chad Jones Law Firm from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Children must be present to receive a free coat. Masks are required. The College Station office is at 2811 Earl Rudder Freeway; meet in the tent outside the building. Details: https://bit.ly/3cCAQm0.
Everything Ag Expo, through Saturday at Producers Cooperative, 1800 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Agriculture industry vendors, continuing education classes, product information and more. Details: www.producerscooperative.com/expo.
The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.
Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church is hosting an online class that covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Meet the Candidates luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the College Station Hilton. Hosted by the Republican Women of the Brazos Valley. All area Republican Party candidates on the ballot for the Nov. 3 election have been invited.
Coats for Kids coat giveaway, through Friday at the Chad Jones Law Firm from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Children must be present to receive a free coat. Masks are required. The College Station office is at 2811 Earl Rudder Freeway; meet in the tent outside the building. Details: https://bit.ly/3cCAQm0.
Everything Ag Expo, through Saturday at Producers Cooperative, 1800 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Agriculture industry vendors, continuing education classes, product information and more. Details: www.producerscooperative.com/expo.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
