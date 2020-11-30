Calendar for Monday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The College Station Noon Lions Club’s Christmas tree lot will be open through Dec. 13, at the corner of Texas Avenue and King Cole Street in College Station, across from the College Station Police Department. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. Prices range from $50 to $195. Proceeds benefit the Lions Club charities and projects. Masks and social distancing are required.
MONDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Station. No appointment needed, and symptoms are not required.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa#Santa-Top. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wondersland.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Station; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. No appointment needed, and symptoms are not required.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa#Santa-Top. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wondersland.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Movies in the Backyard, 6 p.m. at The Stella Hotel in Bryan. A free outdoor screening of The Polar Express. Hot chocolate, cider, cookies and popcorn will be available for purchase. Free tickets are available at go.theeagle.com/movies.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Jingle & Mingle, 6 p.m. on the square in Madisonville. Christmas music, refreshments and holiday specials at participating businesses.
Cornhole tournament, 7 p.m. at Double Creek Crossing, 590 F.M. 1362 in Caldwell. Round robin tournament following by a single-elimination competition, with cash prizes for the top teams. All skill levels invited. $10.
The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.
The Farmers Market at Grand Station, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Plants, organic meats, baked goods, local crafts, seasonal vegetables and more.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church is hosting an online class that covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.