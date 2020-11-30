Calendar for Monday

Movies in the Backyard, 6 p.m. at The Stella Hotel in Bryan. A free outdoor screening of The Polar Express. Hot chocolate, cider, cookies and popcorn will be available for purchase. Free tickets are available at go.theeagle.com/movies.

Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Jingle & Mingle, 6 p.m. on the square in Madisonville. Christmas music, refreshments and holiday specials at participating businesses.

Cornhole tournament, 7 p.m. at Double Creek Crossing, 590 F.M. 1362 in Caldwell. Round robin tournament following by a single-elimination competition, with cash prizes for the top teams. All skill levels invited. $10.