Calendar for Monday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Watch Christmas movies at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park on Dec. 19. The Grinch will be shown at 5:30 p.m., with Elf at 7:30 p.m. There will be concessions, raffles and intermission performances from groups at Texas A&M University. Tickets are $5, and kids 2 and under are free. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more details, visit ChristmasinCS.com.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Early voting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five Brazos County locations: Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan; Arena Hall in Bryan; Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan; College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility in College Station; and the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Details: brazosvotes.org.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Meditation session, 12:30 p.m. online event. All experience levels welcome; no equipment is necessary. For a Zoom link to attend, register via the Flourish at TAMU app.
Pilates, 11:45 a.m. online event. No prior Pilates experience needed. For a Zoom link to attend, register via the Flourish at TAMU app.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
