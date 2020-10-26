 Skip to main content
Calendar for Monday
Calendar for Monday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Watch Christmas movies at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park on Dec. 19. The Grinch will be shown at 5:30 p.m., with Elf at 7:30 p.m. There will be concessions, raffles and intermission performances from groups at Texas A&M University. Tickets are $5, and kids 2 and under are free. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more details, visit ChristmasinCS.com.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Early voting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five Brazos County locations: Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan; Arena Hall in Bryan; Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan; College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility in College Station; and the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Details: brazosvotes.org.

Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.

Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Meditation session, 12:30 p.m. online event. All experience levels welcome; no equipment is necessary. For a Zoom link to attend, register via the Flourish at TAMU app.

Pilates, 11:45 a.m. online event. No prior Pilates experience needed. For a Zoom link to attend, register via the Flourish at TAMU app.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

