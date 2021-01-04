Calendar for Monday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Burton Cotton Gin Festival has been set for April 17. The free family event will include a parade, music, contests, games, arts, crafts, food and drinks, a tractor pull, and antique engine, tractor and classic car shows. The Texas Cotton Gin Museum will also be offering tours of the Burton Farmers Gin.
MONDAY
Blood drive, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Coldwell Banker Apex real estate office, 411 Texas Ave. in College Station. Face masks and appointments required. Sign up at https://bit.ly/CBAPEXBloodDrive2.
Texas Mini Hereford Southern Showdown, through Tuesday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. Events begin at 10 a.m. www.txmhss.com.
TUESDAY
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive in Navasota. Symptoms not required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Texas Mini Hereford Southern Showdown, Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. Open show starts at 8 a.m. www.txmhss.com.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O'Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Cornhole tournament, 7 p.m. at Double Creek Crossing, 590 F.M. 1362 in Caldwell. Round robin tournament followed by a single-elimination competition, with cash prizes for the top teams. All skill levels invited. $10.
The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.
The Farmers Market at Grand Station, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Plants, organic meats, baked goods, local crafts, seasonal vegetables and more.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.