Calendar for Monday

MONDAY
EVENTS
Wagner’s Carnival, 6 to 11 p.m. at the Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from noon to sunset on weekdays, 8 a.m. to sunset on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to sunset on Sundays. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.
Family Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at Navasota Junior High School, 9038 Texas 90 in Navasota. The event will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
Paper Cutting Art Demonstration, 5:30 p.m. at Degallery, 930 Rosemary Drive in Bryan. The Visual Art Society of Bryan-College Station will meet with cut-paper artist and watercolorist Robyn Glass, an Iola High School art teacher.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive. Learn about Wienerspiel and how the nonprofit organization helps animals in the community.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.
Winter coat, blanket and sock drive, 7 to 10 p.m. at Lee Chapel United Methodist Church, 903 N. Washington Ave. in Bryan.
Cub Scout Pack 62 monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Jack and Dorothy Miller Park in College Station, on the basketball court behind Rock Prairie Elementary School.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Evening yoga, 6:30 p.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. Free for Millican Reserve members; $15 for others.
Zumba, 5:45 p.m. at Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. A 45-minute fitness program inspired by Latin dance and set to upbeat Latin music. Cost is $5 per class; ages 16 and older welcome.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words, through Oct. 20 at the Wright Gallery in the Langford Architecture Building on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features autobiographical drawings that reference artist Mayuko Ono Gray’s daily life and experience living in Japan and the U.S. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.