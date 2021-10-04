Calendar for Monday

MONDAY

EVENTS

Wagner’s Carnival, 6 to 11 p.m. at the Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station.

Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.

Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from noon to sunset on weekdays, 8 a.m. to sunset on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to sunset on Sundays. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.

Family Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at Navasota Junior High School, 9038 Texas 90 in Navasota. The event will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Paper Cutting Art Demonstration, 5:30 p.m. at Degallery, 930 Rosemary Drive in Bryan. The Visual Art Society of Bryan-College Station will meet with cut-paper artist and watercolorist Robyn Glass, an Iola High School art teacher.