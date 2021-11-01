Calendar for Monday

The Brazos Valley Council of Governments, in partnership with Blinn College, will be holding a community health fair on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Council of Governments Center for Regional Services, 3991 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Nursing students will be answering medical questions and conducting checks for high blood pressure, diabetes, vision and hearing.
MONDAY
EVENTS
BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned good to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.
Texas A&M Young Life fundraising banquet, 5:30 p.m. at the Ice House on Main, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Dinner, silent auction and concert. RSVP at go.theeagle.com/younglife.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive. The program will be on diabetes.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Student Recreation Center, 797 Olsen Blvd. in College Station. Email ashserviceofficer15@gmail.com for more information.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.
Ladies Golf Association, 8 a.m. at the Hilltop Lakes Golf Course, 100 Golf Club Drive in Hilltop Lakes. 8 a.m. tee times each Monday.
Peace Lutheran coat and blanket drive, through Nov. 15. Donations of coats, blankets, gloves and scarves for the Twin City Mission. For more information email debbieanderson451@gmail.com.
Frost Bank coat drive, through Nov. 12. Donations can be dropped off at the Briarcrest Financial Center, 1710 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, or the Tower Point Financial Center, 4425 Texas 6 in College Station. Donations of new and gently used men’s, women’s and children’s coats and blankets will go to the Twin City Mission.
Winter coat, blanket and sock drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lee Chapel United Methodist Church, 903 N. Washington Ave. in Bryan. Call 492-2635 or 599-3977 to drop off or pick up donations.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Zumba, 5:45 p.m. at Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. A 45-minute fitness program inspired by Latin dance and set to upbeat Latin music. Cost is $5 per class; ages 16 and older welcome.
SPORTS
Texas A&M men’s basketball vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville, 7 p.m. Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus. Free admission.
Texas A&M softball vs. Blinn College, 4 p.m. at David Diamond on the Texas A&M University campus. Free admission.
Class A bi-district high school volleyball playoffs: Richards vs. Bartlett, 6:30 p.m. at The Armory at Rudder High School, 3251 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan.
Class 3A bi-district high school volleyball playoffs: Lexington vs. Groesbeck, 7 p.m. at Viking Gym at Bryan High School, 3450 Campus Drive in Bryan.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
“Collage” by Lance Letscher, through January 7 in the Wright Gallery in the Langford A Building in the College of Architecture on the Texas A&M University campus. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Until We Meet Again, 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station. For anyone grieving the death of their spouse.
Divorce Care, 6:30 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station. Meeting in person through Dec. 13. divorcecare.org.
Eating Disorder Support Group, 6:30 p.m. in the parlor at A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Texas 6 in College Station. An informal, peer-based group for individuals living with eating disorders, going through recovery or needing positive support. Family members are also welcome. 220-2281.
Open Door A Road to Recovery, 6 to 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan.