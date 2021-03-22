Calendar for Monday

Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.

Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.

Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.

All Faiths Chapel, 300 Old Main Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.

Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.

EXHIBITS