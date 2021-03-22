Calendar for Monday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Texas A&M University’s LGBTQ+ Pride Center will host The Coming Out Monologues on April 2 from 7 to 9 p.m. The annual story-telling performance made up of current and former students, faculty, staff and community members sharing coming-out stories will be held virtually on Facebook and Zoom. Performances may include prose, poetry, visual art and performance art of different types. To register for the Zoom link, visit go.theeagle.com/comingout.
MONDAY
EVENTS
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon at the Hilton in College Station, 801 University Drive.
College Station City Council special meeting, 4 p.m. at College Station City Hall. Public attendance is restricted, but the meeting will be streamed live on Suddenlink Channel 19 and at cstx.gov/cstv19.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
All Faiths Chapel, 300 Old Main Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
EXHIBITS
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.