Calendar for Monday
Calendar for Monday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Brazos County A&M Club will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday at noon at Embassy Suites, 201 University Drive in College Station. The speaker will be Amy DuBose, associate executive for the BCS Regional Association of Realtors. The event will also be streamed online. For tickets, visit go.theeagle.com/bcamc.

MONDAY

EVENTS

College Station Noon Lions Club, noon at the Hilton in College Station. The speaker will be Jim Stewart, the chief of the Brazos County COVID-19 vaccine task force. The meeting will also be streamed on the group’s Facebook page.

Mystery Book Club, 6 p.m. online event. The book club will be discussing Shutter Island by Dennis Lehane. Email areed@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.

Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-up only.

Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.

Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.

EXHIBITS

Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through Thursday at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

