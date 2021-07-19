Calendar for Monday

1 event to mark on your calendarThe Brazos Sailing Club will be offering free sailing lessons to children and teenagers on Saturday and Sunday at Lake Bryan from 9 a.m. to noon. The lake is at 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.
MONDAY
EVENTS College Station school district employee job fair, 4 to 7 p.m. in the library at A&M Consolidated High School, 1801 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Attendees will be able to visit with department directors and complete applications for positions in child nutrition, custodial services and transportation.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive. The meeting will honor the service of members Teresa Vinzant and Glen Scott.
Library Reading Group, 6:30 p.m. in-person and online event at the Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. The book club will be discussing “Americanah” by Chimamanda Nzodi Adichie. Email kperkins@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link or to register to attend in person.
Children’s storytime, 9:10 a.m., 9:50 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at the Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. For ages 1 through 5. Email mbond@bryantx.gov to sign up.
Vacation Bible School, through Wednesday at Wellborn Baptist Church, 14575 F.M. 2154 in College Station. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. for children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade. Participants will become junior archaeologists to study the history of Jesus.
Worship and Arts Camp, through Thursday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. For children entering first grade through sixth grade. There will be a snack supper each day at 5:30 p.m., with a performance on July 25 at 11 a.m. Register at fumcbryan.org/events/worship-arts-camp.
Vacation Bible School, through Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Snook Brethren Church on F.M. 2155 in Snook. For students entering pre-kindergarten to ninth grade. Bible adventures, games, crafts, music and food.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Volunteer deputy voter registrar training session, 5:30 p.m., 300 William Joel Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, in Bryan. The training session is an hourlong presentation and a short test. When completed, participants will be qualified to register voters in Brazos County. Registration required; call 361-5770.
Bryan ISD nutrition services hiring fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bonham Elementary School, 3100 Wilkes Road. Positions include cafeteria managers and food service workers. Applications available at bryanisd.org.
42 Tournament, 7:30 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $10 entry.
Downtown Comedy, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina Jazz Bar, 201B W. 26th St. in Bryan. Free
FARMERS MARKETS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
The Local at Lake Walk, 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center. A neighborhood artisan market with regional farmers, vendors, food trucks and music.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Refrigerator Art, through Aug. 14 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.