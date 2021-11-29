Calendar for Monday

The Radio MASH toy drive will be Thursday through Dec. 6 at the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Brazos Valley Communications radio stations will be broadcasting live from the site at Harvey Road and Texas 6 and accepting monetary donations and new toys for children this Christmas. Used toys will not be accepted this year.

MONDAY

EVENTS

College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas tree lot, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the corner of West King Cole Drive and Texas Avenue in College Station. Proceeds benefit charities and nonprofit organizations in the area.

Lights On, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. More than 1 million lights on display through Jan. 1. Free admission. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be outside the park office through Dec. 24.

BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned good to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.