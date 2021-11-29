Calendar for Monday

The Radio MASH toy drive will be Thursday through Dec. 6 at the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Brazos Valley Communications radio stations will be broadcasting live from the site at Harvey Road and Texas 6 and accepting monetary donations and new toys for children this Christmas. Used toys will not be accepted this year.
MONDAY
EVENTS
College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas tree lot, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the corner of West King Cole Drive and Texas Avenue in College Station. Proceeds benefit charities and nonprofit organizations in the area.
Lights On, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. More than 1 million lights on display through Jan. 1. Free admission. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be outside the park office through Dec. 24.
BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned good to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive.
Blood drive, 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. at the Texas A&M Health Science Center, 8447 Texas 47 in Bryan. Email carleyhagar@exchange.tamu.edu for more information.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Zumba, 5:45 p.m. at Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. A 45-minute fitness program inspired by Latin dance and set to upbeat Latin music. Cost is $5 per class; ages 16 and older welcome.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. curative.com.
Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
“Collage” by Lance Letscher, through Jan. 7 in the Wright Gallery in the Langford A Building in the College of Architecture on the Texas A&M University campus. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Until We Meet Again, 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station. For anyone grieving the death of their spouse.
Divorce Care, 6:30 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station. Meeting in person through Dec. 13. divorcecare.org.
Spanish sexual assault therapy group, 5 p.m. Open to female survivors of sexual assault. For more information, call 731-1000 or email kdalum@sarcbv.org.