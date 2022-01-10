Calendar for Monday

On Saturday, the city of Navasota will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration beginning with a parade at 10 a.m. and continuing with a memorial program at Friendship Baptist Church at 1111 S. Lasalle St. The celebration will feature a keynote address from the Rev. Harvey Walker of Crossing Community Church in Houston. The memorial program will honor all area pastors.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Brazos County horse judging contest, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Junior, intermediate and senior age divisions in halter and performance classes.
Mystery Book Club, 6 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. The group will be discussing “The Death of Mrs. Westaway” by Ruth Ware. Registration is not required.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Zumba, 5:45 p.m. at Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. A 45-minute fitness program inspired by Latin dance and set to upbeat Latin music. Cost is $5 per class; ages 16 and older welcome.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Until We Meet Again, 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station. For anyone grieving the death of their spouse.
Spanish sexual assault therapy group, 5 p.m. Open to female survivors of sexual assault. For more information, call 731-1000 or email kdalum@sarcbv.org.
Gender affirming support group, 6 p.m. at Friends Congregational Church, 2200 Southwood Drive in College Station. All attendees must wear masks. Email info@pridecc.org for more information.