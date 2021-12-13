Calendar for Monday

Middleway Urban Monastery will host Wassail at the Monastery on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The event offers a chance to escape the stress of the season while exploring the monastery over a cup of traditional wassail. The monastery is at 309 N. Tabor Ave. in Bryan.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Plass Recital Series, 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. The free performance features highlights from Handel’s “Messiah.”

Merry and Bright, Maroon and White at the Gardens. A holiday light display through Jan. 3. The Gardens is on the West Campus of Texas A&M at the intersection of John Kimbrough Boulevard and Penberthy Road, across from Reed Arena. The display is free and open to the public. Free parking is available on the weekends in unnumbered spaces in Lot 97.

Lights On, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. More than 1 million lights on display through Jan. 1. Free admission. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be outside the park office through Dec. 24.