Calendar for Monday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Ronald McDonald House Charities is hosting a virtual event with food deliveries on Sept. 19 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dinner for 10 will be available for $1,500, and dinner for two will be available for $500. For more information, or to donate, visit rmhc-ctx.org/all-events/bandana-ball.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. Baylor Scott & White Hospital. A year-round open-air market offering locally grown seasonal produce, herbs, olive oil, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, jams, jellies, pickles and more.
Rogue Comedy, 8 p.m. Third floor Cantina Jazz Bar. $5. For ages 18 and older.
Positivity Rocks, all day. Larry J. Ringer Library. Craft a painted rock with encouraging phrases to decorate your home or town with this teen/tween take-home kit. These kits are for ages 9-18 and will be available for pick-up at the Youth Services desk. earthur@bryantx.gov or 764-3416.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Mounce Pre-Recorded Storytime, online event. This fall, there will be pre-recorded storytime videos added to the Kids Corner video playlist on the Clara B. Mounce Public Library’s Facebook page on the second Wednesday of the month. For more information, call 209-5600 and ask for youth services.
CLUBS
Meyer Book Club, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Zoom. Discussing On What Grounds by Cleo Coyle. For more information about the September meeting, contact Kendra at kperkins@bryantx.gov.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia on the Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history and music. Free and open to the public. century-square.com/events.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Power of the Purse 2020, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Online event. The fundraiser for the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center features a live and silent auction and raffle. To participate, visit brazostherapy.org/inspire_events/power-of-the-purse-2020.
LIVE MUSIC
Sam Riggs, Zach Romo, 8 p.m. Southerns. $12. www.southernstx.com/events.
Moonlight Music, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant. Featuring Kayla Schaded.
SATURDAY
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Free Run Club Meet Up, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center. Hosted by Fit4Mom Bryan-College Station.
