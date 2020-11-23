Calendar for Monday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Stella Hotel in Bryan will have a Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 12, at 9 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children and include a family-style breakfast, holiday activities and photos with Santa. For more details, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-with-santa-tickets-129777119859.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Food drive benefiting the Brazos Valley Food Bank from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Catwalk BCS, 1877 Briarcrest Drive. The salon is working in conjunction with Aggieland Roofing for the drive-thru event. All donations will be unloaded from your vehicle. Each donation drop will enter donor into a raffle, with winners announced Tuesday. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1076442216112819.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Pilates, 11:45 a.m. online event. No prior Pilates experience needed. For a Zoom link to attend, register via the Flourish at TAMU app.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce Ag Breakfast, 7 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo, Leonard Road in Bryan. Winners of the Agricultural Impact Award and the Agricultural Business Award will be recognized. Tickets are $20. To register, call 260-5200 or email jordan@bcschamber.org.
Drive-thru blood drive, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at American Legion Post 159, 101 Waco St. in Bryan. All blood types are needed.
Cornhole tournament, 7 p.m. at Double Creek Crossing, 590 F.M. 1362 in Caldwell. Round robin tournament following by a single-elimination competition, with cash prizes for the top teams. All skills levels invited. $10.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.
The Farmers Market at Grand Station, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Plants, organic meats, baked goods, local crafts, seasonal vegetables and more.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church is hosting an online class that covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Stretch and de-stress, 6:45 a.m., online event. A gentle class that focuses on holding stretches, unwinding tension and alleviating stress. No experience necessary. Register for a Zoom link via the “Flourish TAMU” app or at www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.