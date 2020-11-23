Calendar for Monday

EVENTS

Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce Ag Breakfast, 7 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo, Leonard Road in Bryan. Winners of the Agricultural Impact Award and the Agricultural Business Award will be recognized. Tickets are $20. To register, call 260-5200 or email jordan@bcschamber.org.

Drive-thru blood drive, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at American Legion Post 159, 101 Waco St. in Bryan. All blood types are needed.

Cornhole tournament, 7 p.m. at Double Creek Crossing, 590 F.M. 1362 in Caldwell. Round robin tournament following by a single-elimination competition, with cash prizes for the top teams. All skills levels invited. $10.

Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.