Calendar for Monday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Third Thursday Art Step in Downtown Bryan will be on Sept. 17. Visitors can stop at local art galleries and meet artists and fellow art enthusiasts. For more information, visit downtownbryan.com.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Let’s Get Crafty To-Go Bags: Pencil Cup Weaving, Larry J. Ringer Library. Craft supplies will be provided in to-go bags while supplies last. bcslibrary.org/events.
Bark’n’Chat, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Morris Buzz Hamilton Memorial Dog Park. Hosted by Flourish at TAMU. For Texas A&M University staff, faculty, their families and dogs to meet up.
CLUBS
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon to 1 p.m. Zoom. Business meeting. www.facebook.com/csnlweserve.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia Night on The Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Compete each week to answer questions about sports, history and music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. Prizes are awarded. century-square.com/events.
August Bike Night, 6 to 8 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Featuring free adult beverages, soda, water, bike washes, DJ Krys Locke, Big Dawg Barbecue Food Truck, vendors, door prizes, games.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
The first Buffalo Cornhole Tournament presented by Tri-County Horseshoe and 979 Cornhole Squad, 5 p.m. Circle Byrd Event Center, 25415 Interstate 45 S. access road in Buffalo. For information, call 492-8710.
CLUBS
Mounce Classics Book Club, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Virtual meeting. Discussing A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith. To request a Zoom invitation, email Alexys at amaliga@bryantx.gov.
LIVE MUSIC
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Enjoy a range of sounds, from smooth jazz to folk, classic rock to country.
Summer Sounds, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Lake Walk. Outdoor live music featuring Tyler Cannon Music.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Moonlight Music, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm. Featuring Shadow Canyon.
Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Get the COVID-19 antibody test for free when you donate.
