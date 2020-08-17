You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for Monday
0 comments

Calendar for Monday

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Dancing For The Health Of It! Back to the 80s is set for Aug. 29 at the College Station Hilton. The fundraiser for the Health for All Clinic features local celebrities and community leaders.  

MONDAY

EVENTS

Brazos Natural Foods 32nd anniversary celebration and craft fair, regular business hours. Brazos Natural Foods. Offering a safe space for local, small businesses to sell their products.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Milk distribution, 4 to 6 p.m. at Grace Bible Church, 2500 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Local churches have partnered to hand out 1,500 gallons of free milk to those in need.  

Brazos Natural Foods 32nd anniversary celebration and craft fair, regular business hours. Brazos Natural Foods. Offering a safe space for local, small businesses to sell their products.

Century Square Cinema: The Little Mermaid, 8:30 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Come early to meet Princess Ariel. Safety guidelines encouraged. Century-square.com/events.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert