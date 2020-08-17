Calendar for Monday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Dancing For The Health Of It! Back to the 80s is set for Aug. 29 at the College Station Hilton. The fundraiser for the Health for All Clinic features local celebrities and community leaders.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Brazos Natural Foods 32nd anniversary celebration and craft fair, regular business hours. Brazos Natural Foods. Offering a safe space for local, small businesses to sell their products.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Milk distribution, 4 to 6 p.m. at Grace Bible Church, 2500 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Local churches have partnered to hand out 1,500 gallons of free milk to those in need.
Century Square Cinema: The Little Mermaid, 8:30 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Come early to meet Princess Ariel. Safety guidelines encouraged. Century-square.com/events.
