Calendar for Monday

MONDAY

EVENTS

Music Friendly Community Workshop, 6 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Bryan. Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony will be present to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions.

Prayer tent revival, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station.

Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from noon to sunset on weekdays, 8 a.m. to sunset on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to sunset on Sundays. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.

Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.