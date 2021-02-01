Calendar for Monday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Brazos Valley Mountain Bike Association will be meeting at Lake Bryan on Saturday to clean up damage from the December snowstorm. Anyone interested in helping is asked to meet in the parking lot near the boat ramp at 8:45 a.m. Work should be done by noon.

MONDAY

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.

Blinn College’s Brenham campus, 902 College Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.

EXHIBITS

Reverence, an exhibition of 17 charcoal landscapes by Bryan artist Krislyn Koehn, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.