Calendar for Monday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Madisonville Police Department will hold a celebration of life and tree dedication ceremony on April 5 at 2 p.m. in honor of Hector Camarillo, a Madisonville police sergeant who died last year at the age of 47. The department is at 210 W. Cottonwood St. in Madisonville.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Sanderson Farms hiring event, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Friday at 2000 Shiloh Ave. in Bryan. Candidates must apply for a position and RSVP online at bit.ly/33k99Kn to attend.
College Station Noon Lions club, noon at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive.
Library Reading Group, 6:30 p.m. online event. The club, which meets on the third Monday of the month, will be discussing In the Time of the Butterflies by Julia Alvarez. Email kperkins@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-up only.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Commons testing tent, 725 Mosher Lane on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
EXHIBITS
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.