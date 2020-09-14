Calendar for Monday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is hosting Owl-O-Ween on Oct. 16 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the museum. The festival is for all ages and features live animals, crafts, face painting, a haunted woods tour, educational booths, carnival games and a costume contest. Admission is free. For more information, visit brazosvalleymuseum.org/owl-o-ween.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity’s second annual Tees for Keys golf tournament, 9 a.m. Traditions Club. Lunch will be provided. Tickets for mulligans and the putting contest are available for purchase at the registration table. habitatbcs.org/event/2020-tees-for-keys.
CLUBS
Mystery Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m. Zoom. Discussing The Quiet Game by Greg Iles. Contact Ashley for an invitation to the Zoom meeting. www.bcslibrary.org/book-clubs/mystery-book-club.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Hotel job fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. www.facebook.com/TAMUHotelCC.
CLASSES
Christ United Methodist Church is hosting Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Zoom. The class covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Fiestas Patrias Drive-Thru Parade, 9 to 9:30 a.m. Johnson Elementary in front of and on the side driveways of the school.
Rudder FFA drive-thru barbecue cook-off, 5 to 6 p.m. Rudder Ag Bar. Find the registration at the event’s Facebook page. Registration is due Tuesday by 9 a.m.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Go to the office entrance for directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Bryan-College Station Women of Distinction virtual celebration, 7 to 8 p.m., www.gsctx.org/en/donate/specialevents.html. Girl Scouts of Central Texas’ signature fundraising event, Women of Distinction, honors leaders whose professional accomplishments and community contributions inspire girls to become the next generation of leaders. Proceeds from these event supports the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Virtual Event: Aging & The Mind Special Education Series, 1 to 3 p.m. Presented by CHI St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Club. To participate, contact Michele at 731-6129 or mbuenger@st-joseph.org.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
The Dirty River Boys with Buck Fuffalo, 7 p.m. Smitty K’s.
SATURDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Brazos Valley All Star Band, 7:30 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court.
