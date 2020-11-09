 Skip to main content
Calendar for Monday
EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Hunters’ Wives Weekend on the square in downtown Caldwell on Saturday and Sunday. Participating businesses will offer snacks and sales, and there will be entertainment and prizes. Tickets are $25 and include a souvenir wine glass and mask.

MONDAY 

EVENTS

The Future of Rural Texas, noon to 1 p.m. through Friday. A free virtual symposium presented by the Texas Tribune, with topics including public and higher education, health care, natural resources, infrastructure investment, economic development, broadband access and more. https://bit.ly/3kAwRcS

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Meditation session, 12:30 p.m. online event. All experience levels welcome; no equipment is necessary. For a Zoom link to attend, register via the Flourish at TAMU app.

Pilates, 11:45 a.m. online event. No prior Pilates experience needed. For a Zoom link to attend, register via the Flourish at TAMU app.

SPORTS

Texas A&M soccer vs. Auburn, 3 p.m. at Ellis Field. A limited number of tickets will be available for sale at Ellis Field ticket windows on game day.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Mingle for Meals, 10:30 a.m., an online fundraiser for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Nine talks of three to five minutes, each highlighting someone that has been helped by various programs the Food Bank uses to fight hunger. The event will be broadcast at bvfb.org/m4m. Viewers will be encouraged to make donations through Nov. 19 with the goal of raising $75,000.

Brazos County A&M Club monthly luncheon, noon, online and in-person event at Embassy Suites in College Station. The featured speaker is Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young. COVID-19 precautions in place. Tickets are $20.

Cornhole tournament, 7 p.m. at Double Creek Crossing, 590 F.M. 1362 in Caldwell. Round robin tournament following by a single-elimination competition, with cash prizes for the top teams. All skills levels invited. $10.

The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.

The Farmers Market at Grand Station, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Plants, organic meats, baked goods, local crafts, seasonal vegetables and more.

South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.

Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church is hosting an online class that covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.

