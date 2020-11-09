Calendar for Monday

TUESDAY

EVENTS

The Future of Rural Texas, noon to 1 p.m. through Friday. A free virtual symposium presented by the Texas Tribune, with topics including public and higher education, health care, natural resources, infrastructure investment, economic development, broadband access and more. https://bit.ly/3kAwRcS

Mingle for Meals, 10:30 a.m., an online fundraiser for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Nine talks of three to five minutes, each highlighting someone that has been helped by various programs the Food Bank uses to fight hunger. The event will be broadcast at bvfb.org/m4m. Viewers will be encouraged to make donations through Nov. 19 with the goal of raising $75,000.

Brazos County A&M Club monthly luncheon, noon, online and in-person event at Embassy Suites in College Station. The featured speaker is Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young. COVID-19 precautions in place. Tickets are $20.

Cornhole tournament, 7 p.m. at Double Creek Crossing, 590 F.M. 1362 in Caldwell. Round robin tournament following by a single-elimination competition, with cash prizes for the top teams. All skills levels invited. $10.