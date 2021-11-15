Calendar for Monday

Ladies Golf Association, 8 a.m. at the Hilltop Lakes Golf Course, 100 Golf Club Drive in Hilltop Lakes. 8 a.m. tee times each Monday.

Peace Lutheran coat and blanket drive. Donations of coats, blankets, gloves and scarves for the Twin City Mission. For more information email debbieanderson451@gmail.com.

Hillier Hearts Blanket Drive. Hillier Funeral Home is holding its third annual blanket drive in honor of Al Sims. New an gently used blankets may be dropped off at either Hillier location, 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan or 4080 Texas 6 in College Station. Items will be donated to Twin City Mission.

Winter coat, blanket and sock drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lee Chapel United Methodist Church, 903 N. Washington Ave. in Bryan. Call 492-2635 or 599-3977 to drop off or pick up donations.

Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.