Calendar for Monday

The Taste of Aggieland is set for April 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. Local restaurants will be handing out food samples for the all-you-can-eat experience. General admission is $35. Visit go.theeagle.com/taste for more information.

MONDAY

EVENTS

“Juneteenth: The Galveston Story,” 6:30 p.m. online event. A panel discussion with the documentary’s producers, Texas A&M graduates Sam Collins and Sam Addington, will follow. The documentary tells the stories of family members of people who were in Galveston in 1865 when federal troops arrived to enforce the end of slavery. A&M students, faculty, staff and community members are encouraged to attend. Registration ends Saturday.