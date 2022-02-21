Calendar for Monday

1 event to mark on your calendar
The Taste of Aggieland is set for April 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. Local restaurants will be handing out food samples for the all-you-can-eat experience. General admission is $35. Visit go.theeagle.com/taste for more information.
MONDAY
EVENTS
“Juneteenth: The Galveston Story,” 6:30 p.m. online event. A panel discussion with the documentary’s producers, Texas A&M graduates Sam Collins and Sam Addington, will follow. The documentary tells the stories of family members of people who were in Galveston in 1865 when federal troops arrived to enforce the end of slavery. A&M students, faculty, staff and community members are encouraged to attend. Registration ends Saturday.
The Fortnightly Club annual used book sale, Washington County Fairgrounds in Brenham. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10 for the first four hours on Monday and $1 after that. Parking is free and there is no admission fee for children. Proceeds benefit the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library in Brenham.
Boccia ball, 4:30 p.m. at Southwood Community Center, 1520 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. For people of all ages with disabilities. $40 per four-week session.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Zumba, 5:45 p.m. at Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. A 45-minute fitness program inspired by Latin dance and set to upbeat Latin music. Cost is $5 per class; ages 16 and older welcome.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Unexpected Treasures on the Texas A&M campus, through April 22 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives. The exhibit includes rare and unique items from campus collections. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Until We Meet Again, 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station. For anyone grieving the death of their spouse.
Spanish sexual assault therapy group, 5 p.m. Open to female survivors of sexual assault. For more information, call 731-1000 or email kdalum@sarcbv.org.