Calendar for Monday

The Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network will hold free citizenship classes in Spanish and English beginning Jan. 29. Classes will meet for 10 weeks on Saturdays and will help prepare students for the naturalization exam to become a U.S. citizen. To register, go to brazosimmigration.com or call 393-8228.

“Who’s Holiday, One-Woman Show,” 8 p.m. at The Village and Art979 Gallery, 210 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Adult-themed show starring Adrienne Dobson. Tickets are $15 at thevillagedowntown.com.

Merry and Bright, Maroon and White at the Gardens. A holiday light display through Jan. 3. The Gardens is on the West Campus of Texas A&M at the intersection of John Kimbrough Boulevard and Penberthy Road, across from Reed Arena. The display is free and open to the public. Free parking is available on the weekends in unnumbered spaces in Lot 97.

Lights On, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. More than 1 million lights on display through Jan. 1. Free admission. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be outside the park office through Dec. 24.