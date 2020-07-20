EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Bluebonnet Brahman Breeders Association 2020 Bluebonnet Kick-Off Classic is July 29-Aug. 1 at the Brazos County Expo. Register at www.facebook.com/Bluebonnetkickoff.
MONDAY
EVENTS
2020 State 4-H Horse Show, all day. Brazos County Expo. The 57th annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show will have more than 350 4-H youth plus their families attend the show from all over Texas. Continues through Saturday.
Dragon-To-Go Bags, 1 to 5 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. The library will provide dragon-related crafts to make at home. Supplies limited. Free. bcslibrary.org/events.
Fairy Tale Theater Camp, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley. $50 per day or $150 for week for members. cmbv.org/cmbv-events/summer-camps.
Little Artist Camp, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. DeGallery. For kids ages 5 to 11. www.degallery.us.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
How to Train Your Dragon training kit, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Pick up a training kit for fun activities related to training your own dragon. The kit covers things from dragon selection to crafting a dragon egg. These kits will be first come, first served and will be available at the Ringer Library’s youth services desk. 764-3416.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. Baylor Scott & White Hospital. A year-round open air market offering locally grown seasonal produce, herbs, olive oil, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, jams and jellies, pickles and more.
Painting with a Twist fundraiser for the Sexual Assault Resource Center, 6 to 8 p.m. An instructor will give an art lesson in a fun and relaxed environment. Admission is $37. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia on The Green, 7 to 9 p.m. Century Square. Participants can have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions. www.century-square.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.