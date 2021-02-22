Calendar for Mondaty

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce will host an economic outlook conference on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton in College Station. The event will also be presented virtually. Registration is $85 for members and $100 for non-members. Email jordan@bcschamber.com for more information.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Discussion with author Paul Collier, 12:20 p.m. online event. Collier will be discussing his book, The Future of Capitalism: Facing the New Anxieties, in an event presented by the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M. To get the Zoom link, visit tx.ag/collier.
StageCenter Community Theatre auditions, 7 p.m. at 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Auditions will be for The Death and Life of Sneaky Fitch. Show dates are April 15-May 1.
Help and Hope seminar, 7 p.m. online event presented by National Alliance on Mental Illness Brazos Valley. The guest speaker will be Deputy Shawn Edwards of the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office. Email volunteersnamibv@gmail.com for more information.
Mystery Book Club, 6 p.m. online event. The meeting will focus on My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite. Email areed@bryantx.gov for a Zoom link.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.