Calendar for Mondaty

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce will host an economic outlook conference on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton in College Station. The event will also be presented virtually. Registration is $85 for members and $100 for non-members. Email jordan@bcschamber.com for more information.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Discussion with author Paul Collier, 12:20 p.m. online event. Collier will be discussing his book, The Future of Capitalism: Facing the New Anxieties, in an event presented by the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M. To get the Zoom link, visit tx.ag/collier.

StageCenter Community Theatre auditions, 7 p.m. at 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Auditions will be for The Death and Life of Sneaky Fitch. Show dates are April 15-May 1.