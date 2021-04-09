Calendar for Friday

EXHIBITS

Tumble Through Texas, through May 15 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit features the winners of a contest in which artists displayed their love for Texas on tumblers. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Metamorphosis, through Sunday at the Frame Gallery, 108 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. The exhibit is dedicated to sexual assault survivors, and the artwork is for sale with proceeds going to the Sexual Assault Resource Center. The Frane Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Architecture Faculty Biennial, through April 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Artwork created outside the classroom by Texas A&M University College of Architecture faculty members. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required.