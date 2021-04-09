Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Jam with Kindness is set for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan. The event features performances by Courtnie Ramirez, Joe Williams, Logan Herrera, Nicholas Rowan, Colby Daniels, Caroline & the Rims and the Britt Lloyd Band. Proceeds benefit BCS Together’s The Haven.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
PBR Aggieland Classic, 8 p.m. at Reed Arena. Forty-five bull riders competing for two nights. Limited tickets available at 12thmanfoundation.com.
Family Weekend Drive-in Movie, 6:30 p.m. at the Fan Field parking lot on the Texas A&M University campus. Showing Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse. Tickets are $10 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance. tx.ag/FWDrivein.
Family Weekend Yell Practice, 10 p.m. at Kyle Field on the Texas A&M University campus. Register at tx.ag/FWYell.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, noon, online event. The topic is “State-of-the Art Healing Environments, Heart and Cancer Care,” presented by Lou Meilink and Erin Cooper of Ballinger Architects in Philadelphia. Visit tx.ag/Arch4Health and click “view speaker program” for a link to the Zoom meeting.
LIVE MUSIC
Live at Lake Walk, 7 p.m. at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. A free outdoor concert on the Pavilion stage featuring Rococo Disco.
Kody West, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $15. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
EXHIBITS
Tumble Through Texas, through May 15 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit features the winners of a contest in which artists displayed their love for Texas on tumblers. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Metamorphosis, through Sunday at the Frame Gallery, 108 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. The exhibit is dedicated to sexual assault survivors, and the artwork is for sale with proceeds going to the Sexual Assault Resource Center. The Frane Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Architecture Faculty Biennial, through April 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Artwork created outside the classroom by Texas A&M University College of Architecture faculty members. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required.
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.