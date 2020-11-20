Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Rudder High School’s RangeRettes will present Dancing in December at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 in the school’s auditorium. The event will include performances from the RangeRettes, the Rudder cheerleaders, the high school choir’s Voc Cor vocal group and the school’s theater department. Masks are required. Tickets are $6 and must be reserved at https://bryanisdfinearts.ludus.com/index.php. Proceeds will be used to fund costumes and travel for the school’s spring competitions.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Lights On in Downtown Bryan, starting at 6 p.m. Destination Bryan kicks off the holiday season with the annual lighting ceremony. Activities include holiday music, goodie bags and photo stations. The lighting countdown begins at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Queen Theatre on Main Street.
The sixth annual Texas Women, Peace and Security Symposium, via Zoom. The Texas A&M University Bush School of Government and Public Service event will bring together internationally recognized experts who have worked to ensure the participation of women in matters of national security. For a registration link, visit https://calendar.tamu.edu/tamu/view/event/event_id/180387.
Texas Junior Charolais Association state show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 1:35 p.m., online event. The theme is health care preparedness for hazard responses, and this week’s topic will be “Beyond Pandemic Planning.” Email lggarib18@gmail.com for the Zoom access code. tx.ag/Arch4Health.
Century Square Biergarten, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital, Rock Prairie Road at Texas 6 in College Station. Vendors selling local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch Music Series, 6 to 9 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. www.century-square.com/events.
Hayden Baker and Wynn Williams, 8:30 p.m., acoustic song swap at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Tickets are $7 at the door.
Mike Ryan with Austin Meade, Hurricane Harry’s in College Station. Doors open at 9 p.m. Limited seating capacity due to COVID-19. Tickets start at $25. http://harrys.bcsclubs.com/events.
Glow 5K fall concert, 6 p.m. at Lake Walk Town Center in Bryan. Keller Cox, Hayden Upchurch, Chris Lewis, Rococo Disco, Jasper McNeese and Shore will perform. Masks required when not social distancing. Tickets: go.theeagle.com/glow.
Art Tigerina Band, 8 p.m. at Halftime at Highway 21, 5809 E. Texas 21 in Bryan. Live Tejano country music on the patio.
The Brian Turner Band — Rockabilly Deluxe Show, 7:30 p.m. at Cavalry Court in College Station.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site. Vendors will be selling local and regional products and handmade goods. The market will be outdoors, and COVID-19 precautions will be in place. There will be food and live music. There is no admission for park entrance, but regular admission feeds apply to the Star of the Republic Museum and the Barrington Plantation.
Texas High School Rodeo Association, Region IX competition, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan.
Texas Junior High Rodeo Association, Region IX competition, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Texas Junior Charolais Association state show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.