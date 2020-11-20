Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Rudder High School’s RangeRettes will present Dancing in December at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 in the school’s auditorium. The event will include performances from the RangeRettes, the Rudder cheerleaders, the high school choir’s Voc Cor vocal group and the school’s theater department. Masks are required. Tickets are $6 and must be reserved at https://bryanisdfinearts.ludus.com/index.php. Proceeds will be used to fund costumes and travel for the school’s spring competitions.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Lights On in Downtown Bryan, starting at 6 p.m. Destination Bryan kicks off the holiday season with the annual lighting ceremony. Activities include holiday music, goodie bags and photo stations. The lighting countdown begins at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Queen Theatre on Main Street.