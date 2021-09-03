Calendar for Friday

Horlock House dual gallery, through Sept. 8 at 1215 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. The gallery is a culmination of the Navasota Artist in Residence program, with work from Jacob Jimerson and Arienne Boly. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Madison County art exhibit, through Sept. 15 at the Madison County Museum, 201 S. Madison St. in Madisonville. Art from Bud Tucker and other area artists will be on display. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is by donation.

Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.