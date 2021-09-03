Calendar for Friday

The Hullabaloo Blues Fest will be Sunday at the Lake Walk Pavilion in Bryan, starting at 4:30 p.m. The free event features the Brazos Blues Band, Tubie and the Touchtones and the Brick Street Blues Band. Food trucks will be on site, and lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
First Friday in Downtown Bryan, street closures begin at 4 p.m. Live music, entertainment, art, a farmers market and more.
Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas Cultural Day Celebration, 6 p.m. at The Palace Theater, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Good Clean Fun with comedian Kerri Pomarolli, 7 p.m. at Skybreak Church, 4010 Harvey Road in College Station. General admission tickets are $20 and available at go.theeagle.com/pomarolli.
Midnight Yell Practice, Kyle Field on the Texas A&M University campus. The event will be livestreamed by KAMU and broadcast on the university’s social media accounts.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Scott & White Clinic on University Drive in College Station.
Comedy night, 7 p.m. at Shiner Park, 217 University Drive in College Station. Hosted by Jesse Payton, with Jeff Joe, MC Lotto, Tre Tutson and Jessi Saldana. Free.
Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Station. A safe environment to experience and celebrate God’s healing power. Praise, worship and discussion.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch Music Series, 7 to 10 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. century-square.com/events.
Live Music Series with Morgan Ashley, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
John Fullbright, 6 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets range from $10 to $30.
Bo Brumble, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Bronco Junior and Ty Larramore, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar and Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.
Hayden Jones, 8 p.m. at 4 Star Concert Hall, 209 S. Market St. in Brenham. Tickets are $5 to $10.
Jack Cryer, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar & Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free.
Jo James, 8 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Crossroads Band, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. Free.
Joey McGee, 6 p.m. at WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota. Free.
Jake Bush Band, 6 p.m. at Somerville Icehouse & Grill, 17291 Texas 36 in Somerville. Free.
Mike Holleman and David Jack Skinner, 7 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.
COVID-19 TESTING
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
YMCA building lobby, on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
White Creek Apartments, 225 Discovery Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Walk-ups only.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saliva testing for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Pre-registration is recommended.
Rudder Tower, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saliva testing for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Pre-registration is recommended.
Zachry Engineering Quad, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saliva testing for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Pre-registration is recommended.
EXHIBITS
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Horlock House dual gallery, through Sept. 8 at 1215 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. The gallery is a culmination of the Navasota Artist in Residence program, with work from Jacob Jimerson and Arienne Boly. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Madison County art exhibit, through Sept. 15 at the Madison County Museum, 201 S. Madison St. in Madisonville. Art from Bud Tucker and other area artists will be on display. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is by donation.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Evocative Objects: Still Life Painting in Texas, through Oct. 3 at the Stark Art Gallery in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/evocative.