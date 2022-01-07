Calendar for Friday

The Brazos County Health District is hosting an after-hours COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The vaccines are free, and no appointment or insurance is required. The Health District is at 201 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
First Friday in Downtown Bryan, street closures begin at 4 p.m. Live music, entertainment, art, a farmers market and more.
First Friday craft day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Email jstadler@bryantx.gov or call 209-5600 for more information. It is a come-and-go event with no registration required.
Blood drive, 8 to 11:45 a.m. at Brazos County Health and Wellness, 300 E. William Joel Bryan Parkway. Email sbarron@brazoscountytx.gov for more information.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Email alex@theranchhd.com for more information.
“Fresh Paint 2022” open reception, 6 p.m. at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. An open reception for a new art show by Bryan Contemporary Artists, a local art group. The exhibit features work from 15 local artists looking back at 2021 and celebrating 2022. Admission is free.
Prayer night, 6:30 p.m. at Momentum Church, 1216 Beck St. in Bryan. An open sanctuary and intimate prayer time held the first Friday of every month.
Brenham Farmer and Artisan Market, 3 to 7 p.m. at 100 E. Main St. in Downtown Brenham. The market features local foods and products on the courthouse square.
LIVE MUSIC Open improv jam session, 7 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan.
Reagan Quinn, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Jesse Daniel, 8 p.m. at 4 Star Concert Hall, 209 S. Market St. in Brenham. Tickets are $10 to $100. go.theeagle.com/jessedaniel.
Nate Nelson, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304, Navasota.
Garrett Snowden, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Rochelle & The Sidewinders, 10 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.
Austin Cruz, 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham.
COVID-19 TESTING St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS The People Who Made Our Town, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chappell Hill Historical Museum, 9220 Poplar St. in Chappell Hill. The exhibit highlights the products, people, transportation and daily life of those in the community. Admission is free.
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
“How the Other Half Lives,” through Friday at The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit features the photographs, correspondence and journals of Jacob Riis, a reporter who devoted his life to social reform and led efforts to increase awareness about homelessness, immigration, education, crime, public health and labor. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission is $5. For more information, visit brazosvalleymuseum.org.
“Collage” by Lance Letscher, through Friday in the Wright Gallery in the Langford A Building in the College of Architecture on the Texas A&M University campus. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.