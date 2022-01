Calendar for Friday

EXHIBITS The People Who Made Our Town, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chappell Hill Historical Museum, 9220 Poplar St. in Chappell Hill. The exhibit highlights the products, people, transportation and daily life of those in the community. Admission is free.

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

“How the Other Half Lives,” through Friday at The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit features the photographs, correspondence and journals of Jacob Riis, a reporter who devoted his life to social reform and led efforts to increase awareness about homelessness, immigration, education, crime, public health and labor. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission is $5. For more information, visit brazosvalleymuseum.org.