Calendar for Friday

Visit College Station and the Jones Crossing shopping center will host an event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9 to benefit the Aggieland Humane Society. Dine Around Jones Crossing includes dining and shopping, live music and promotional discounts and activities. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children 10 and under. For more information, visit go.theeagle.com/jonescrossing.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

First Friday in Downtown Bryan, street closures begin at 4 p.m. Live music, entertainment, art, a farmers market and more.

Bryan ISD Downtown Showcase, 5:30 to 8 p.m. on West 26th Street in Downtown Bryan. Live music, demonstrations and projects from Bryan ISD students.

Chilifest Music Festival, gates open at noon, 5575 F.M. 60 in Snook. Lineup includes Randy Rogers Band, Flatland Cavalry, Mike Ryan, Kody West, Treaty Oak Revival and Joey Greer. Proceeds benefit local charities throughout Brazos Valley and its surrounding area. Two-day general admission tickets are $90. www.chilifest.org.

“The Frogs,” 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Adult tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com.

A Conversation with David Cameron, 7 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M University campus.

April Fools’ Comedy Jam, 7 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan.

Walk for Peace, 6 p.m. at Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 N. Tabor Ave. in Bryan.

BVCIL Spring Fling, 2:30 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living, 1869 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Community members are invited to tour the facility, sign up for services and offer input. The event includes activities, snacks and door prizes.

Go Blue Day, 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Voices for Children, 115 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. The event is part of Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month and includes light refreshments and prize drawings.

Neighborhood prayer walk, 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive in College Station. Explore the neighborhood around the church and pray about how to serve our neighbors.

Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 12:30 p.m., online event. The theme is The Year of Design for Health. Visit tx.ag/AFH22 for a link to the Zoom meeting.

DEGART 2022 Grand Art Event reception, 6 to 9 p.m. at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. A welcome reception and art show for artists, collectors and guests.

LIVE MUSIC

Arod Quartet, 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Bryan, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway. Free.

Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Kites, 7:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.

Johnny and Lisé McNally, 7 to 10 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

HiFi Band, 8 p.m. to midnight at Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. $5 at the door.

Karissa Presley, 5 to 8 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.

Dave and Lauren, 7 to 9 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

What’s Left Band, 7:30 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan.

The Prof.Fuzz 63, The Wheel Workers and Casbah Club, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Rococo Disco and Push to Start, 8 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.

Space: Now You See It, through May 15 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit explores how floral art installations inhabit and alter perceptions of space and depth of field. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/floralspace.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

Unexpected Treasures on the Texas A&M campus, through April 22 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives. The exhibit includes rare and unique items from campus collections. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.