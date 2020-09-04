Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Texas Aggie Rodeo will be Sept. 12 inside the Brazos County Expo. Beginning at 11 a.m., event will include barrels, open & over 40 tiedown, breakaway, ribbon roping, team roping, and ladies-only team roping. Performances beginning at 7 p.m. include steer wrestling, roping events, goat tying and barrels. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/txaggierodeo/.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Architecture for Health Visiting Lecture Series, 1:35 to 2:25 p.m. Zoom. Program: “Construction, design, engineering firms turn an operating penitentiary into a full COVID-19 hospital in a matter of weeks” with Patrick Suermann, Herman Guerra Santos, Terry Edmondson and Mark Corwin. chsd.arch.tamu.edu.
Craft Friday To-Go Bags, all day. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Pick up supplies to decorate your own pencil bags. There are also supplies for coloring activities for children while supplies last. bcslibrary.org/events/.
September First Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Online and Downtown Bryan. Featuring live stream concerts and businesses open later than usual. At 8 p.m., a small group of singers will sing a Compline service. Compline is a traditional service of the church, sung to close the day. Visitors are welcome to enter and listen quietly in the pews as choir members chant these psalms, lessons and prayers. Masks will need to be worn inside the church. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC
Moonlight Music, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant. Featuring Rachel & David.
Shadow Canyon, 7 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court Hotel.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Ranch Sorting of America presents The Labor Day Anniversary Pen & Sort event, all day. Brazos County Expo. Buckles, saddle pads and prizes will be given for every class. For more information, visit brazoscountyexpo.com.
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally. Eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts available. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.martket/.
The Brazos Valley All Star Band “Rock the Patio,” 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC
Jake Worthington with Jamie Weston, 8:30 p.m. Southerns.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Ranch Sorting of America presents The Labor Day Anniversary Pen & Sort event, all day. Brazos County Expo. Buckles, saddle pads and prizes will be given for every class. For more information, visit brazoscountyexpo.com.
Fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Ride at The Ranch H-D, noon to 3 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Ride to remember those who died on 9/11. There will also be free drinks and food for purchase. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.