Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Bryan will have an outdoor Easter worship service on Sunday beginning at 9:30 a.m. The service will be streamed at facebook.com/saintandrewsbcs. A children’s Easter egg hunt will start at 11 a.m. The church is at 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
First Friday in Downtown Bryan, street closures begin at 4 p.m. Farmers market, live music at the Palace Theater, street performers, live art demonstrations and more.
Walk for Autism Awareness, 10 a.m. at Hearne Elementary School, 1210 Hackleberry St. Hosted by the Hearne Police Department. Refreshments and drinks will be provided.
The Coming Out Monologues, 7 to 9 p.m. online event. The annual story-telling performance is presented by Texas A&M University’s LGBTQ+ Pride Center and features current and former students, faculty, staff and community members sharing coming-out stories. Performances may include prose, poetry, visual art and performance art of different types. To register for the Zoom link, visit go.theeagle.com/comingout.
Living Passion of Christ drive-thru Easter experience, 6:30 to 8 p.m., presented by Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station. Scenes will be set up with live actors telling the story of Jesus’ journey into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday through the crucifixion and resurrection.
Sanderson Farms hiring event, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 2000 Shiloh Ave. in Bryan. Candidates must apply for a position and RSVP online at bit.ly/2Qmmgba to attend.
Chicken & Tacos Comedy, 7 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 2018 W. 26th St. in Bryan. Doors open at 6 p.m. Free admission.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty, staff members and contract workers only.
Fan Field drive-thru, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, in the Fan Field parking lot on the Texas A&M University campus near the Bush School of Government and Public Service. For Texas A&M students, faculty, staff members and contract workers only.
LIVE MUSIC
The Broken Spokes, 7:30 p.m. at The Canteen Bar & Grill in Cavalry Court in College Station. Free.
EXHBIITS
Architecture Faculty Biennial, through April 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Artwork created outside the classroom by Texas A&M University College of Architecture faculty members. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.