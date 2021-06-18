Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Scotty's House will have an orientation for new volunteers on Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Registration is required for the online event, which will cover volunteer opportunities and the services the organization provides to Brazos Valley children and families. For more information or to register, email mscarpace@scottyshouse.org.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Bake sale, 1 to 8 p.m. at the North Zulch Fire Department, 524 Trinity Ave. Proceeds will benefit the North Zulch High School cheerleaders. Anyone interested in making a purchase or contributing to the cheer squad is invited to stop by.

The Savannah Sipping Society, 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $12 to $15 and available at stagecenter.net. Recommended for ages 13 and older.

Soapmaking workshop, 6 p.m. at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Renee Britten of Cast Iron Soaps will teach the introductory class. The cost is $35.