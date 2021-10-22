Calendar for Friday

FRIDAY
Brazos Valley Fair, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Food vendors and carnival open at 4 p.m.; rodeo at 7 p.m.; Mike Ryan concert at 10 p.m.
Goat Yoga, 10 a.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. A beginner-friendly yoga class with miniature goats and burgers from Hopdoddy Burger Bar. Tickets are $45.
Midnight Yell Practice, Kyle Field on the Texas A&M University campus. The event will be livestreamed by KAMU and broadcast on the university’s social media accounts.
Lick Creek Park in the Dark, 6 p.m. at Lick Creek Park. The city of College Station is hosting a campout with a hot dog dinner, storytelling, S’mores and a night hike. Campers must provide a tent and camping gear, snacks and drinks. The cost is $8 per person. Register at go.theeagle.com/campout.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from noon to sunset on weekdays.
Fright Nights Haunted House, doors open at 7:30 p.m. at 1673 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 108A in Bryan. No one under 15 admitted without an adult. $10 admission; cash only. Proceeds benefit Trinity Oaks StarKids. Face masks are encouraged.
Third Regiment, Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Haunted House, 6:30 p.m. at the Kiest Dorm on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. Admission is $10; cadets admitted for $5.
Bryan Ghost Walk, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Walking tours of Downtown Bryan. $10 to $18. bryanghostwalk.com.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 12:40 p.m., online event. Visit tx.ag/Arch4Health21 for a link to the Zoom meeting.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Scott & White Clinic on University Drive in College Station.
LIVE MUSIC
Ricky Montijo, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
Bronco Junior, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar and Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
David Lewis, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Hayden Baker, 11 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Lucas Sousa on the Front Porch, 7 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station.
Clayton Gardner, 7:30 p.m. at Smitty K’s, 12601 Texas 30 in College Station.
Live at Lake Walk, 7 p.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free outdoor concert.
Matthew Gonzaba, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Bryan. Free.
Reagan Quinn, 8 p.m. at Stage 12 in Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.
Vacation Manor and Night Traveler, 7:30 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets $20 at the door.
Wynn Williams, 8 p.m. at The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. Tickets are $10. go.theeagle.com/thetap.
Robert Kuhns Duo, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Stephanie Quayle, 6 p.m. at Lucchese Bootmaker, 166 Century Court, Suite G-60 in College Station.
Shania Twang, a tribute to Shania Twain, 8 p.m. at DeepRoots Vineyards, 19318 F.M. 1774 in Plantersville. Tickets are $17 and available online only. go.theeagle.com/shania.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
A Garden of Earthly Delights, through Dec. 17 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/ged.
Strokes of Genius: Texas Impressionism, through Dec. 17 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/strokes.
A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words, through Oct. 20 at the Wright Gallery in the Langford Architecture Building on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features autobiographical drawings that reference artist Mayuko Ono Gray’s daily life and experience living in Japan and the U.S. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.