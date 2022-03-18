Calendar for Friday

The Tough Mudder 5K and 10K obstacle race will be at Brazos Valley Off Road Ranch in Bryan this weekend. Saturday races begin at 7:45 a.m. and Sunday races begin at 8 a.m. Registration starts at $89 for the 5K course and $109 for the 10K course. For more information, visit toughmudder.com.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce Crawfish Boil, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Proceeds benefit local 4-H and FFA students participating in the Brazos County Youth Livestock Show. To purchase tickets, call 260-5200.

“The Chosen” Dinner and Movie Series, 5 p.m. at VFW Post 4692, 794 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan. A free dinner and movie series showing the six episodes of “The Chosen” each Friday through March 25. Dinner will be provided and there will be an activity room available for children. For more information, email vfwpost4692@hotmail.com or call 823-0550.

Lucky Charms Improv Show, 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $5. stagecenter.net.

Still Creek Stampede, 7:30 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. The event includes mutton bustin’ for kids, along with bull riding, bareback and saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing and steer wresting. Tickets purchased in advance are $12 for adults and $10 for children ages 2 through 12. Tickets at the gate are $15 and $12. For more information, visit stillcreekranch.org/rodeo.

Neighborhood prayer walk, 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive in College Station. Explore the neighborhood around the church and pray about how to serve our neighbors.

Spring dance, 7 p.m. at the Southwood Community Center, 1520 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. For ages 55 and older. Admission is free and registration is not required. Light refreshments will be served.

LIVE MUSIC

Oliver Penn, 9 to 11 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Brian Turner, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Anna McGraw, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Front Porch at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Nite Moves, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.

Brazos Blues Band, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.

Peter Lieuwen Trio, 7 to 10 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Morgan Ashley, 8 to 11 p.m. at Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Mary Charlotte Young, 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Seeing the Light Through Stained Glass, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. An exhibit of copper-foiled stained glass pieced by Irene Light. The gallery is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Unexpected Treasures on the Texas A&M campus, through April 22 at Cushing Memorial Library and Archives. The exhibit includes rare and unique items from campus collections. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Astrophotography: Exploring Celestial Mysteries, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Randall Light, a photographer and member of the Brazos Valley Astronomy Club. The gallery is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.

Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper, through Sunday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features art with traditional papermaking at its core. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/pulped.