Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan will hold a drive-thru Wish Upon a Butterfly fundraiser June 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. Butterflies to release at home are available for $20 or six for $100 by calling the museum at 776-2195.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
First Friday in Downtown Bryan, street closures begin at 4 p.m. Live music, entertainment, art, a farmers market and more.
Maifest, beginning at 5 p.m. at Fireman’s Park in Brenham. Festival, carnival and live music and more. Entry to the festival is free. General admission tickets for the 7 p.m. junior coronation are $11. For more information, visit brenhammaifest.com.
Sankofa Project opening reception, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. Student-designed patio furniture inspired by African Adinkra symbols will become part of the museum’s permanent collection. Masks required.
Selena, 7 p.m. at The Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. A showing of the 1997 film. Tickets are $5.
A&M Consolidated Bengal Belles spring show, 7 p.m. at A&M Consolidated High School, 1801 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. General admission tickets are $10. amchsbb.booktix.com.
Do Portugal International Circus, through Sunday at Post Oak Mall in College Station. Performances today at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 5 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Limited seating. General admission tickets are $20. doportugalcircus.com.
Sanderson Farms hiring event, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 2000 Shiloh Ave. in Bryan. Candidates must apply for a position and RSVP online at bit.ly/2Qmmgba to attend.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1505 S. Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Commons testing site, 725 Mosher Lane on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
LIVE MUSIC
Read Southall Band, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $18. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Oliver Penn, 9 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
EXHIBITS
Apolinario Neil Folloso solo art exhibit opening, 6 p.m. at Degallery, 930 Rosemary Drive in Bryan.
Three Shows, One Street, through Sunday in Downtown Bryan. Three art exhibits from students at Purple Turtle Art Studio will be on display at The Village and Art 979 Gallery and Rx Pizza.
Tumble Through Texas, through May 15 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit features the winners of a contest in which artists displayed their love for Texas on tumblers. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.