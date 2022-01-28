Calendar for Friday

FRIDAY
EVENTS
“Seussical the Musical,” 7 p.m. at College Station High School, 4002 Victoria Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and $10 for children. Performances are also scheduled 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. cshstheatre.ludus.com.
“The Revolutionists,” 7 p.m. at the Blinn College Student Theatre on the Bryan campus. Recommended for ages 13 and older. Performances are also scheduled Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $5 at blinn.edu/boxoffice.
Church rummage sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1402 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan.
Ink Masters Tattoo Expo, 1 to 11 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Live tattooing by more than 100 artists from around the country. Tickets available at the door for $20. A weekend pass for Friday through Sunday admission is $35.
Teen Share and Care support group, 10 a.m. online and in-person at the National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens to share, listen and uplift each other during difficult times in their lives; led by trained adult facilitators. To register for online access, visit namibv.org/namibvsupport.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 12:30 p.m., online event. The theme is Global Health Facilities Design. Visit tx.ag/Arch4Health22 for a link to the Zoom meeting.
LIVE MUSIC
The Western Express, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Terry Easterwood, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in the Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Cosmic Outlaws, 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham.
Allison Crowson, Paul Murski and Robert Zientek, 6 p.m. at Nathan’s BBQ, 1307 Prairie Lea St. in Brenham.
Snit and Sparky, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.
Taylor Graves and The Tombstone Trio, 6 p.m. at 4 Star Concert Hall, 209 S. Market St. in Brenham. No cover.
Johnny and Lisé McNally, 7 to 9 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
The Kaleidoscope Project, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.
Peter Lieuwen Trio, 7 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6, No. 100 in College Station.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Art is for Everyone, through Friday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work from the Purple Turtle Art Studio. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.