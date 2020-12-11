Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Old Fort Parker Historic Site in Groesbeck will have a Christmas at the Fort celebration Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults, $2 for children with kids 5 and under free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and visitors can bring their own snacks and drinks. The park is at 866 Park Road 35.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Lighted Holiday Stroll, 6 p.m. in Downtown Bryan. Parade floats will be parked along streets, and businesses will be decorated for the holidays. A video of the 2019 performance of The Nutcracker by Ballet Brazos will be shown at the Palace Theatre at 6 p.m.
Spirit Ice Arena’s 15th annual Christmas show, 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $16 at the door. Spirit Ice Arena is at 400 Holleman Drive E. in College Station.
Christmas Classics at the Museum, 7 p.m. movie at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. A showing of the 1947 movie of It Happened on Fifth Avenue.
Holiday Showcase, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Three artists will be showcased each day through Friday.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital, Rock Prairie Road at Texas 6 in College Station. Vendors selling local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch Music Series, 6 to 9 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. www.century-square.com/events.
Paul Chu, 8 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel in Bryan.
Jesse Duke, 8 p.m. at The Beer Joint in College Station.
James Wesley & The Resonance, 8:30 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station.
The Brian Turner Band, 7:30 p.m. at Cavalry Court in College Station.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Feast of Carols, the Bryan High School choir’s annual holiday event. Free, with a suggested donation of $10. Tickets are required and can be reserved at www.feastofcarols.ludus.com. Because of COVID-19, the event will have a different format than past years, with a journey to different stations around the school’s Blue Campus. The event will last about 30 minutes, and masks are required. Proceeds go to Bryan High choir senior scholarships.
Spirit Ice Arena’s 15th annual Christmas show, 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $16 at the door. Spirit Ice Arena is at 400 Holleman Drive E. in College Station.
Howdy Holly-Days, a sip-and-shop event at Northgate in College Station from 5 to 9 p.m. Snow, shopping, carolers, live entertainment and holiday-themed drinks. Admission is free.
Navasota Lighted Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. along Washington Avenue, beginning at Brosig Avenue, then on Ninth Street, 10th Street and Holland Street. Tree lighting follows at Navasota City Hall.
A Night of Giving, an online fundraiser hosted by The Junior League of Bryan-College Station from 7 to 8 p.m. The event, which will include entertainment, a silent auction and a raffle, will be streamed live on CW8 and KBTX.com. For more information, visit jlbcs.org/night-of-giving.
Dancing in December, 7 p.m. in Rudder High School’s auditorium. The event will include performances from the Rudder High School RangeRettes, the Rudder cheerleaders, the high school choir’s Voc Cor vocal group and the schools’ theater department. Masks are required. Tickets are $6 and must be reserved at https://bryanisdfinearts.ludus.com/index.php. Proceeds will be used to fund costumes and travel for the school’s spring competitions.
Breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Stella Hotel in Bryan. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children and include a family-style breakfast, holiday activities and photos with Santa. For more details, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-with-santa-tickets-129777119859.
Family Christmas Party, 9 to 10 a.m. at A&M United Methodist Church in College Station. There will be family games, story time, crafts and family photo sessions. Families will be assigned their own tables for social distancing.
Bryan ISD Color Guard Winter Show, 2 p.m. at Rudder High School’s auditorium. Admission is $5 with limited seating. www.bryanisdfinearts.ludus.com.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 3 p.m. to midnight. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
LIVE MUSIC
Chad Cooke Band with David Adam Byrnes, at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
Dave Orr Band, 7 p.m. at Cavalry Court in College Station.
