Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Old Fort Parker Historic Site in Groesbeck will have a Christmas at the Fort celebration Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults, $2 for children with kids 5 and under free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and visitors can bring their own snacks and drinks. The park is at 866 Park Road 35.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Lighted Holiday Stroll, 6 p.m. in Downtown Bryan. Parade floats will be parked along streets, and businesses will be decorated for the holidays. A video of the 2019 performance of The Nutcracker by Ballet Brazos will be shown at the Palace Theatre at 6 p.m.

Spirit Ice Arena’s 15th annual Christmas show, 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $16 at the door. Spirit Ice Arena is at 400 Holleman Drive E. in College Station.

Christmas Classics at the Museum, 7 p.m. movie at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. A showing of the 1947 movie of It Happened on Fifth Avenue.