Calendar for Friday

Texas A&M’s Physics and Engineering Festival is set for April 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mitchell Physics Building on campus. Events include demonstrations, lectures, hands-on activities, a Q&A session with scientists and more.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Texas A&M intercollegiate rodeo, 7 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. More than 15 colleges will be competing. It is a qualifying event for the College National Finals in Casper, Wyoming, in June. Tickets are available at Cavender’s for $8 or at the gate for $10. Student tickets are $7. Children under 3 are free.

Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 12:30 p.m., online event. The theme is The Year of Design for Health. Visit tx.ag/AFH22 for a link to the Zoom meeting.

Neighborhood prayer walk, 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive in College Station. Explore the neighborhood around the church and pray about how to serve our neighbors.

“The Chosen” Dinner and Movie Series, 5 p.m. at VFW Post 4692, 794 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan. A free dinner and movie series showing the six episodes of “The Chosen” each Friday through March 25. Dinner will be provided and there will be an activity room available for children. For more information, email vfwpost4692@hotmail.com or call 823-0550.

LIVE MUSIC

The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus, 7 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. Tickets are free at boxoffice.tamu.edu.

Joey Kipfer, 9 to 11 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Texas T-Birds, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Andrea Young, 7 to 9 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Sarah Green, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Front Porch at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Todd Roth, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.

Josh Calvin & The 183 South Band, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.

Johnny and Lisé McNally, 7 to 10 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Reagan Quinn, 8 p.m. at Stage 12 in Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.

The Southern Degenerates, 9 p.m. at Yesterday’s Bar and Grill, 4421 Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Risky Liver Band, 7 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. Tickets are $10. thewesternsteakhouseanddancehall.com.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Unexpected Treasures on the Texas A&M campus, through April 22 at Cushing Memorial Library and Archives. The exhibit includes rare and unique items from campus collections. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Astrophotography: Exploring Celestial Mysteries, through March 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Randall Light, a photographer and member of the Brazos Valley Astronomy Club. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.

Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper, through March 20 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features art with traditional papermaking at its core. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/pulped.