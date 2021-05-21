Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
American Legion Post 159 in Bryan will hold a Memorial Day observance at 11 a.m. May 31. Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan will be the guest speaker, and the names of area veterans who died this year will be read. The event will be on the back patio of the American Legion at 101 Waco St., and the public is invited.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
James and the Giant Peach Jr., 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Adult tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com.
Drive-in Worship Night, 7 p.m. at Lifepoint Christian Church, 1121 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.
St. Joseph Catholic School commencement, 5 p.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Chapel, 600 S. Coulter Drive in Bryan.
Texas A&M University commencement ceremonies, 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus.
LIVE MUSIC
Sounds of Summer concert series, 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Navasota. The Texas Blues Brothers Tribute Band will perform. Food trucks will be on site, and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and coolers. The concert is free.
School of Rock concert, 5 p.m. at the Palace Theater, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $10.
The Risky Liver Band, 8 p.m. at Wheels Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. Free.
Mike Donnell, 8 p.m. at Smitty K’s, 12601 Texas 30 in College Station. Free.
Patriot Road, 7 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. Free.
Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m. at The Canteen Bar in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free.
Ryan Pinnick, 8:30 p.m. at The Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1505 S. Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Commons testing site, 725 Mosher Lane on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
EXHIBITS
A Cast of Blues, last day at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Onwards/Inwards, through July 6 at the the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.