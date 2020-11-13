Calendar for Friday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Bryan High School’s Viking Theatre will stage a festival of 10-minute plays on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Palace Theatre in Downtown Bryan. Performances include students from six Bryan school district campuses. Admission is $5.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
City of Bryan hamburger fundraiser, 11 a.m. at the Brazos Center. Tickets are $6, or $8 for a double. Meals include chips, a drink and cookie. Proceeds benefit the United Way of the Brazos Valley.
Jungalbook, 6 p.m. at the Lake Walk Town Center, 4250 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A live performance from College Station High School theater students. The performance will also be streamed online. Tickets can be purchased at cshstheatre.com. Adult tickets are $7, students are $5 and children under the age of 5 are free.
Light the Way, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. The event will include a remembrance ceremony for anyone that has lost a loved one, along with a military appreciation message, live music by the Brazos Valley Chorale and the hanging of remembrance ornaments on Century Square’s oak trees and the lighting of the 60-acre development.
The Future of Rural Texas, noon to 1 p.m. A free virtual symposium presented by the Texas Tribune, with topics including public and higher education, health care, natural resources, infrastructure investment, economic development, broadband access and more. https://bit.ly/3kAwRcS.
Ranch Sorting of America 2020 World Finals, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. 8 a.m. start times all three days.
Central Texas Youth Rodeo Association, 7 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. Events include calf riding, steer riding, bulls, poles, goats, barrels, tie down and more.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 1:35 p.m., online event. The theme is health care preparedness for hazard responses, and this week’s topic will focus on the conversion to surge facilities. Email lggarib18@gmail.com for the Zoom access code. tx.ag/Arch4Health.
Century Square Biergarten, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital, Rock Prairie Road at Texas 6 in College Station. Vendors selling local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch Music Series, 7 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. www.century-square.com/events.
SATURDAY
History in Motion, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Museum of the American GI. The event will includes demonstrations of military tanks, vehicles and artillery. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children over the age of 5. Parking is free. Masks are required. The museum building will be closed during the event.
Jungalbook, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Lake Walk Town Center, 4250 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A live performance from College Station High School theater students. The performance will also be streamed online. Tickets can be purchased at cshstheatre.com. Adult tickets are $7, students are $5 and children under the age of 5 are free.
Hunters’ Wives Weekend, presented by the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce, on the square in downtown Caldwell. Participating businesses will offer snacks and sales, and there will be entertainment and prizes. Tickets are $25 and include a souvenir wine glass and mask.
Ranch Sorting of America 2020 World Finals, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. 8 a.m. start times all three days.
Central Texas Youth Rodeo Association, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. Events include calf riding, steer riding, bulls, poles, goats, barrels, tie down and more.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
LIVE MUSIC
Ray Benson, 7 p.m. at the Barnhill Center at the Historic Simon Theatre in Brenham. Social distancing measures will be in effect and guests must wear masks when not in their seats. Tickets can be purchased by calling 979-337-7240 or visiting the box office at 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. For more information, visit www.theBarnhillCenter.com/events.
Kyle Park with Austin English, 8 p.m. at Smitty K’s in College Station. Outdoor concert with social distancing. Tickets are $20.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.