Calendar for Friday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Bryan High School’s Viking Theatre will stage a festival of 10-minute plays on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Palace Theatre in Downtown Bryan. Performances include students from six Bryan school district campuses. Admission is $5.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

City of Bryan hamburger fundraiser, 11 a.m. at the Brazos Center. Tickets are $6, or $8 for a double. Meals include chips, a drink and cookie. Proceeds benefit the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

Jungalbook, 6 p.m. at the Lake Walk Town Center, 4250 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A live performance from College Station High School theater students. The performance will also be streamed online. Tickets can be purchased at cshstheatre.com. Adult tickets are $7, students are $5 and children under the age of 5 are free.