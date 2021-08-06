Calendar for Friday

The Brenham Heritage Museum will unveil its newest exhibit, The Day at the Fair, on Saturday. The exhibit highlights the Washington County Fair, the oldest county fair in the state. The exhibit will remain up through January at the Bus Depot Gallery, 313 E. Alamo St. in Brenham. The gallery is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and other days by appointment.
FRIDAY EVENTS
First Friday in Downtown Bryan, street closures begin at 4 p.m. Live music, entertainment, art, a farmers market and more.
Shakespeare at the Lake, 8 p.m. at the Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Walk in Bryan. A free performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Bluebonnet Kickoff Classic, through Saturday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Showmanship events, hosted by the Bluebonnet Brahman Association, begin at 9 a.m.
Lake Somerville Ducks Unlimited banquet, 5:30 p.m. at the American Legion, 730 8th St. in Somerville. The event includes raffles, a live auction, games and a meal. Single tickets are $50 and couples are $70. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit go.theeagle.com/ducks.
Willy Wonka Jr., 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in Bryan. General admission tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Scott & White Clinic on University Drive in College Station.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch Music Series, 7 to 10 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. century-square.com/events.
13th Hour, 8 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $10. go.theeagle.com/13thhour.
Morgan Ashley, 5 p.m. at Brookshire Brothers Stage 12, 503 George Bush Drive in College Station. Free.
Matthew Gonzaba, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
Risky Liver Band Acoustic Show, 8:30 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. Free.
Terry Easterwood, 8 p.m. at Hershel’s, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free.
Andrew Wade, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Charlie Fenn, 8 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar and Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.
Xavier Joseph, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar & Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free.
Mad Rant, Skunk Monkey and Martian Scorcese, 9 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Seth Jones, 8 p.m. at 4 Star Concert Hall, 209 S. Market St. in Brenham. Tickets are $5 to $10.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Body X Landscape, through Aug. 12 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. An exhibit by Trevor Coopersmith exploring the juxtapositions between humanity and the natural world. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Refrigerator Art, through Aug. 14 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.