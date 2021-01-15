Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
A new exhibit on climate change will open at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M campus Tuesday. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. in Bryan. By appointment only. texas.curativeinc.com.
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Blinn College’s Brenham campus, 902 College Ave. texas.curativeinc.com.
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rudder Plaza and the Mays Business School on the Texas A&M campus. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. Appointments required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Keep the Dream Alive Celebration, 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station. Seats will be distanced, and masks are required.
Chingo Bling Comedy Night, 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. General admission tickets are $25.
Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Art from the Streets, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.